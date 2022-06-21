Billie Eilish Explained Why Her Relationship With Body Image Is A "Truly Terrible, Horrible Thing"

Related
buzzfeednews.com
Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety
Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
Kim Kardashian said Pete Davidson told her she'd become 'obsessed' with him within a few months of dating
Kim Kardashian said on "The Kardashians" that Pete Davidson told her when they started dating that she would be "obsessed" with him in months.
People can never pronounce my name – my mum really screwed me over when she chose it
IT'S not a particularly common name. And despite making videos explaining how to pronounce her moniker on a fairly regular basis, Quetta Lawson was forced to make another TikTok video for her new followers. "You guys, it’s been about three or four months since I made a video saying how...
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Brad Pitt Reveals He Stopped Drinking & Smoking During The Pandemic After Realizing He Didn't Have It In Him To 'Cut Back'
Brad Pitt got honest about his past when speaking in a new interview. The actor, 58, explained that he quit smoking cigarettes and drinking during the pandemic since he couldn't "cut back."“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” he told GQ. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”Ever since the handsome hunk filed for divorce from Angelina Jolie, he got sober and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous. Since he's so famous, he fortunately found some trustworthy people he could rely on. STUCK...
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad
Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
Meghan Markle Allegedly Mistook Kate Middleton’s ‘Peace’ Flowers For ‘Apology’ Following Crying Row
Meghan Markle confirmed what happened between her and Kate Middleton over the “crying row.” But, when the latter extended an olive branch to make peace, the former allegedly “misunderstood” it for an apology.
thebrag.com
Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name
Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael. In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages
It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
Monica Lewinsky Seems To Throw Subtle Shade At Jennifer Aniston After Latter's 'Famous For Nothing' Comment
Monica Lewinsky is now back in the headlines, thanks to Jennifer Aniston. Though the once-controversial White House intern is yet to break her silence over the "Friends" star's comment that "she's famous for nothing," she seems to throw a subtle shade at the actress.
Michelle Obama Posted a New Pic of Barack & His Girls for Father’s Day
Michelle Obama shared a sweet, candid family photo in honor of Father’s Day. The former First Lady posted a snapshot of the whole family together, smiling and embracing one another. “Happy Father’s Day to dads everywhere!” she wrote. “@BarackObama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!”
Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger
What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's request that Logan Paul delete all photos of them together was 'one of the saddest moments' of Paul's life, the YouTuber said
The YouTuber Logan Paul said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted him to remove all pictures of them together over Paul's "suicide forest" video.
Kim Kardashian slammed for letting her sons Saint, 6, & Psalm, 2, ride in the car with no seat belt in ‘unsafe’ journey
KIM Kardashian has been slammed for letting her sons Saint and Psalm ride in a car with no seat belts. The reality star, 41, shared an Instagram Live with her kids, who are aged six and two, ahead of her Jimmy Fallon appearance in New York on Tuesday. As they...
Travis Barker Shows Off Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Engraved Underwear in Father’s Day Post
Oooh la la! Travis Barker revealed the cheeky way his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, paid him tribute, sharing a photo on social media of a lacey pair of panties with his name engraved on them. ...
Camilla reveals secret addiction and opens up about her marriage to Prince Charles in tell-all birthday interview
THE Duchess of Cornwall is an avid Wordle fan, she revealed in an interview to celebrate her 75th birthday. And Camilla compares her scores on the online word-guessing game every day with her granddaughter over text messages, she added. She told Vogue: “She’ll text me to say ‘I’ve done it...
Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’
B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
