ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What, you mean it actually rains in Arizona?

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBcpP_0gHTulr000

Monsoons just hit the desert. Dutch Hunter

_

Never

Looks like it was out near us ... Verde Valley got lots of rain yesterday! However, I’ve lived in the desert my entire life ... you’d never find me standing in a wash when rainfall starts. Stephanie Holt Klever

_

Take care

Be careful, that place can flood in a moment. Jan Lee Kongas

_

Stand back

I would not be standing around in the wash during monsoons. Stay safe. Ivana Kristo

_

Just don’t

I wouldn’t walk in a wash after a rain. Horrible life decision. Joseph Petro

_

Get out

You are in a wash. Rain carries from some other areas and it just quickly floods. Please respect nature’s power and people stop asking “where is this?” Go out there and explore. Marina SoyAzul

_

Bad idea

I hope people understand what a bad idea it is to stand in the middle of any water way during monsoons. Joseph Dragunov

_

Out east

Strictly a guess, but based on the very little radar I looked at today, I’m guessing this was east of the Valley. Matt Anderson

_

Risky

Not only risking your life but the lives of us who have to come rescue you. Thanks. Don Muir

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Viewer videos show monsoon brought rain, hail, dust to Arizona

Scattered showers moved in from the south, with central Phoenix getting up to a quarter of an inch of rain. People in northern Arizona are worried about burn scars from recent wildfires and are doing a few things to protect their homes. Experts urge Phoenix-area homeowners to trim trees before...
PHOENIX, AZ
S. F. Mori

Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah. The road to Utah(Image is author's) Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
AZFamily

Monsoon ramps up in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for clear skies this morning across the Valley with partly sunny skies expected by this first afternoon of summer. The summer solstice occurred officially at 2:13 this morning. Look for a high of 107 in the Valley today with a chance for blowing dust and gusty winds this afternoon. There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening as well.
ARIZONA STATE
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
santansun.com

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Red, blue, neither? You can vote in Arizona's 2022 primary elections

PHOENIX — There's a bit of confusion around whether or not a registered Independent can vote in the primary election. It's an understandable misconception. Arizona holds closed presidential primaries where only voters registered in the recognized parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and Green — can vote in those elections.
ARIZONA STATE
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
536
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy