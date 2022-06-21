Deweese named new CEO at CAPCIL

Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois announced Jenifer Deweese as CEO of the organization. Deweese will guide the organization in its mission to fight poverty and move their customers toward self-sufficiency.

Deweese replaces Alison Rumler-Gomez who left the agency to pursue other interests.

CAPCIL began its search for a new CEO in early February. They received over 200 applicants. The hiring committee comprised of the CAPCIL Governing Board’s Executive Committee, and the Search and Selection Committee recommended the hiring of Deweese to the full Governing Board in March and received final approval from the Office of Head Start in June.

Deweese demonstrates a true empathy for their customer population and the children and families CAPCIL serves. She brings years of non-profit experience, having worked for CAPCIL in the Head Start Department for the last 16 years.

Deweese started as a teacher and worked her way up to Head Start Director. She accredits her professional growth to CAPCIL by having others who gave her direction.

“While working for CAPCIL, I have had wonderful supervisors who have helped me embrace my potential and grow into the professional I am today,” said Deweese.

She is excited to continue the development of CAPCIL’s programs and to begin working on new initiatives in their work to fight poverty.

“We have an incredibly talented team here at CAPCIL their hard work and dedication to the agency mission is unwavering. Their talents and passion are unmatched and I look forward to leading the agency to a bright future alongside them."

For additional information visit CAPCIL’s website at: www.capcil.info, or by calling Breann Titus at 217-732-2159.