ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Deweese named new CEO at CAPCIL

By Lincoln Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois announced Jenifer Deweese as CEO of the organization. Deweese will guide the organization in its mission to fight poverty and move their customers toward self-sufficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sotzV_0gHTub1k00

Deweese replaces Alison Rumler-Gomez who left the agency to pursue other interests.

CAPCIL began its search for a new CEO in early February. They received over 200 applicants. The hiring committee comprised of the CAPCIL Governing Board’s Executive Committee, and the Search and Selection Committee recommended the hiring of Deweese to the full Governing Board in March and received final approval from the Office of Head Start in June.

Deweese demonstrates a true empathy for their customer population and the children and families CAPCIL serves. She brings years of non-profit experience, having worked for CAPCIL in the Head Start Department for the last 16 years.

Deweese started as a teacher and worked her way up to Head Start Director. She accredits her professional growth to CAPCIL by having others who gave her direction.

“While working for CAPCIL, I have had wonderful supervisors who have helped me embrace my potential and grow into the professional I am today,” said Deweese.

She is excited to continue the development of CAPCIL’s programs and to begin working on new initiatives in their work to fight poverty.

“We have an incredibly talented team here at CAPCIL their hard work and dedication to the agency mission is unwavering. Their talents and passion are unmatched and I look forward to leading the agency to a bright future alongside them."

For additional information visit CAPCIL’s website at: www.capcil.info, or by calling Breann Titus at 217-732-2159.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Lack of Knowledge Transfer from Retiring Employees Forces Other Workers to Self-Train

Image via Express Employment Professionals. As senior employees prepare to exit the workforce, 84 percent of U.S. employees say it’s a big loss when older employees retire without passing on their years of knowledge to younger employees. And when the transfer of knowledge fails to happen, workers can be left learning how to do a job on their own with nearly half of U.S. employees (47 percent) experiencing this.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Akerman Adds Former CFPB Senior Counsel Nora Rigby to DC Office

Nora Rigby has joined the consumer financial services, data and technology practice group at Akerman as a partner in the Washington office, the law firm said Thursday. Rigby joins from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Office of Regulations, where she most recently served as chief of staff and senior counsel, Akerman said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
marketplace.org

What a former WeWork executive learned about company culture

How does one define corporate culture? It might be harder to put into words than you may think. Melissa Daimler, the chief learning officer at Udemy, posed that question to company leaders in her new book “ReCulturing” and got back some … interesting responses. For example, someone...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Business
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, CEO of Kippa, a Company Helping Small businesses Grow.

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph's Linkedin states that his "north star is to unlock socio-economic prosperity for Africa." He is taking steps to do this through Kippa, a package deal of financial management solutions for small businesses in Africa. Kippa gives merchants easy digital tools to help them run their businesses successfully and provides various services including accounting and banking.
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Small Business Administration should fight for entrepreneurs, not unions

It is a reality as sure as death and taxes that bureaucrats desire to increase their turf as a means of justifying new powers and additional funding. But President Joe Biden’s penchant for “ whole of government ” approaches to advancing his policy priorities, from the “ climate crisis ” to “ racial equity ” to “ [increasing] union membership ,” has certain agencies working well outside their lanes.
LABOR ISSUES
petage.com

Mars CEO Grant Reid Retires, Hands Reins to Pet Care Unit Chief

Mars chief executive officer Grant F. Reid has announced he is to hand over the reins as CEO after leading the business through a period of unprecedented growth, impact and transformation. Reid – who will remain at Mars until the end of the year – informed the board of his...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Capcil Governing Board#Executive Committee#Governing Board#The Office Of Head Start#The Head Start Department
makeuseof.com

7 Industries With a Growing Demand for Remote Workers

It's a popular misconception that only IT-based or tech-adjacent industries have remote work opportunities, which is far from accurate. People with education and experience in fields like finance, banking, medicine, arts, literature, media, business services, consulting, etc., can also explore the world of remote jobs, aspire to earn international wages, and look beyond the local industries to find work.
ECONOMY
The Courier

The Courier

393
Followers
547
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy