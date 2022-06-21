ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Free colorectal cancer screenings coming to northeast Louisiana

 2 days ago

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go program, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, will host free colorectal cancer screenings in communities across Northeast Louisiana over the coming days.

Early detection is key when it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, so residents are encouraged to take advantage of these free cancer screening opportunities.

At all colorectal cancer screening appointments, take-home screening kits will be distributed to men and women who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months. This does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Appointments are required. Please call (318) 414-9758 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, June 22:

  • Baskin Town Hall, 1325 Louisiana 15, Baskin. 10-11 a.m.
  • Gilbert Community Center, 1571 Hannah St., Gilbert. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Wisner Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner. 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, June 23:

  • West Ouachita Senior Center, 1800 N. 7th St., West Monroe. 9 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, June 28:

  • Burg Jones Community Center, 2601 Burg Jones Lane, Monroe. 10-11 a.m.
  • Foster Heights Community Center, 800 Swayze St., Monroe. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Claiborne Community Center, 200 Claiborne Creek Drive, West Monroe.  1-2 p.m.
  • South Pointe Community Center, 100 South Pointe Ave., Monroe. 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29:

  • Chauvin Pointe Community Center, 325 Chauvin Pointe Drive, Monroe. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Frances Tower Community Center, 300 Harrison St., Monroe. 1-2 p.m.
  • McKeen Plaza Community Center, 1500 McKeen Plaza, Monroe. 2:30-3:30 p.m.

To learn more about Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and find other screening opportunities near you, visit marybird.org/events.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Free colorectal cancer screenings coming to northeast Louisiana

