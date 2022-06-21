ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What, you mean it actually rains in Arizona?

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBcpP_0gHTu2Pg00

Monsoons just hit the desert. Dutch Hunter

Never

Looks like it was out near us ... Verde Valley got lots of rain yesterday! However, I’ve lived in the desert my entire life ... you’d never find me standing in a wash when rainfall starts. Stephanie Holt Klever

Take care

Be careful, that place can flood in a moment. Jan Lee Kongas

Stand back

I would not be standing around in the wash during monsoons. Stay safe. Ivana Kristo

Just don’t

I wouldn’t walk in a wash after a rain. Horrible life decision. Joseph Petro

Get out

You are in a wash. Rain carries from some other areas and it just quickly floods. Please respect nature’s power and people stop asking “where is this?” Go out there and explore. Marina SoyAzul

Bad idea

I hope people understand what a bad idea it is to stand in the middle of any water way during monsoons. Joseph Dragunov

Out east

Strictly a guess, but based on the very little radar I looked at today, I’m guessing this was east of the Valley. Matt Anderson

Risky

Not only risking your life but the lives of us who have to come rescue you. Thanks. Don Muir

