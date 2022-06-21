ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County hires consultant to identify, study animal shelter needs

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgDp5_0gHTtltD00

Spartanburg County has hired an animal shelter consultant to identify the county's sheltering needs, County Administrator Cole Alverson told County Council Monday.

Veterinarian Dr. Sara Pizano of Team Shelter USA in Pompano Beach, Florida, has performed more than 100 animal shelter studies across 22 states, and is already gathering details about Spartanburg County's needs, Alverson said.

She will be in Spartanburg County next month to meet with animal groups, and will present her recommendation sometime in August, Alverson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177D6P_0gHTtltD00

He said it is still too early to say whether Spartanburg County will partner with another regional shelter or pursue building its own.

5 things to know: Spartanburg County budget includes plans for dog park in Boiling Springs

"We've very much been busy on this endeavor," Alverson said. "As of right now, there's a lot of data collection, a lot of fact finding to understand where we're headed. Then we'll have a lot more substantive conversations after we have results from Dr. Pizano."

The $45,000 agreement with Team Shelter USA provides for research, on-site visits and meetings "to develop and deliver an animal welfare system plan," Alverson said.

Alverson said the county has also entered into a two-year agreement with Animal Allies Spay & Neuter clinic of Spartanburg. He said the clinic will provide spay and neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations for cats transported there by the county's Environmental Enforcement Department.

Shelter planning funded

The county has budgeted $200,000 to identify the cost and scope of building a new animal shelter.

County budgets for shelter planning: Spartanburg County budgets planning for new animal shelter as Greenville extends agreement

In 2011, County Council voted to split with the Spartanburg Humane Society. Since then, strays from inside the city limits have been taken in by the Humane Society, while strays outside the city have been taken to Greenville County Animal Care.

In April, Greenville Animal Care announced its plan to end the agreement with Spartanburg County, due to space needs of its own.

But last month, it was announced that the Greenville shelter would continue taking Spartanburg's strays beyond the deadline, and to help Spartanburg County plan for its new shelter.

Dr. Pizano, a native of New York, has 30 years experience in animal welfare that includes work as a shelter veterinarian and surgeon, management in both nonprofits and government shelters, according to her website. She created Team Shelter USA in 2017.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg County hires consultant to identify, study animal shelter needs

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Church housing program helping people in need

A procession carried fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional to Floyd's Mortuary where his arrangements will be handled. The Spartanburg community is remembering the life of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has more. On the Town: 6/23 @ 8AM. Updated: 14 hours ago. |
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Bat in Oconee Co. tests positive for rabies

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bat found in Oconee County has tested positive for rabies according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The rabid bat was found near Oconee Creek Road and Edward Dorsey Drive in West Union. DHEC said at this time, no people have...
WEST UNION, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Lifestyle
Spartanburg County, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Greenville, SC
State
Florida State
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Fighting Fentanyl in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a powerful drug that is responsible for a growing number of deaths in our area and now local leaders are working to fight the Fentanyl epidemic. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says it is seeing around five to seven deaths a week from...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
nbc16.com

Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Welfare#County Administrator#Animal Care#City Limits#County Council#Team Shelter Usa
WSPA 7News

Upstate crews respond to fire at transitional housing community

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a transitional housing community Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Poplar Springs Fire Department said the fire started around 5 a.m. at the Restoration Village operated by JUMPSTART in Wellford. We previously reported that JUMPSTART opened their first homes in their new Restoration […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

House fire on Wingo Road

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. NGU puts flag at half-mast in memory of fallen Spartanburg Co. deputy. 'Pray for us:' Spartanburg County sheriff speaks after deputy killed. Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks at a memorial set up for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in downtown Greenville; some businesses re-open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power has been restored in the west end of downtown Greenville, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage map said the outage was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Duke Energy reported 1,818 customers were without power. We’re told the outage was caused...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A prayer vigil was held Wednesday afternoon for Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, who died Tuesday while responding to a domestic call. A procession has been planned from Spartanburg Regional Hospital to Floyd’s Mortuary at 1 PM Thursday. Federal authorities call the Rutherford...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at transitional home in Wellford

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire at a home in JUMPSTART’s Restoration Village, according to dispatch. Dispatch said the fire happened early Thursday morning at 236 Wingo Road. This home is located in a neighborhood that houses people transitioning from prison. The Reidville Fire...
WELLFORD, SC
ngu.edu

NGU Former Student Dies in Line of Duty

North Greenville University will lower flags on both the Tigerville and Greer campuses to half-mast from Wednesday evening to sunrise Monday, June 27, in memory of former student Austin Derek Aldridge. Deputy Aldridge, who served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday evening, June 21, after suffering a gunshot while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Spartanburg earlier that afternoon.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
469
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy