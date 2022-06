A near-lifetime of collecting Texas-related books and pamphlets has been capped with the April 23 dedication of the Mike Cox Texas Collection at the San Marcos Public Library. The dedication came five years after Cox, who retired to Wimberley, began donating his extensive Texana collection to the library. So far, roughly 5,500 books and pamphlets have been conveyed to the library with around 1,500 more books and scores of pamphlets still to come. The collection covers most aspects of Texas history and culture, from books on ancient pictographs found in the Trans-Pecos to books on the history of the Texas Rangers to books about Texas books.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO