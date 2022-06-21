ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner in Rare, Now-Deleted Post: ‘Throwing That Ass Down’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

What happened? Travis Scott quickly deleted a rare post about Kylie Jenner while gushing over her “ass” as she spoiled him on Father’s Day .

From Coachella to Welcoming Baby No. 2! Kylie and Travis' Relationship

“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19, to caption a snapshot that showed the Kardashians star, 24, cooking dinner for their family.

The Cactus Jack creator then deleted the photo, although it’s unclear how long he left it up for. The Houston native rarely shares any content of Kylie. The last time she appeared on his feed was in May 2021 in a Mother’s Day tribute.

Despite the disappearing post, it seems as though Travis and Kylie had a great holiday together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tVRq_0gHTtZFN00

“Happy Father’s Day, daddyyyyy, we love you,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a sweet — but blurry — snapshot of the “Out West” rapper eating a bowl of noodles while their 4-month-old son cuddled on his dad’s chest. Meanwhile, their daughter, Stormi, sweetly napped next to her dad and brother as they all relaxed in a giant bed.

“LOOOOOOOOVEEE YAAAA,” Travis commented, using red hearts instead of O’s, on Ky’s post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later shared a second photo showing Travis and their son wearing matching grey and white Nike sneakers.

The Cutest Photos of Kylie and Travis' Daughter Stormi Over the Years

After welcoming Stormi on February 1, 2018, the Life of Kylie alum gave birth to her and Travis’ son in February 2, 2022. Although they initially announced his name as Wolf Webster weeks after his birth, they opted to change it .

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the reality star explained via Instagram Stories in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie gave an update about selecting a new moniker for their baby boy, and she admitted they were “not ready to share” the “new name” with fans quite yet. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she explained to Extra in April 2022.

The cosmetics mogul and rapper share a lot of content with their daughter but have chosen to keep their son’s identity private since his birth. Besides keeping his name hush-hush, they have not shared a photo of his face — yet!

HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Top At Same Club As Tristan After Calling Him ‘Worst Person’

Kylie Jenner looked amazing while attending a joint birthday party for her friends Stassie Karankolaou and Zack Bia on June 8. The mom-of-two wore a low-cut silver top for the outing, which she paired with baggy jeans. Kylie completed her night out look with sunglasses and her hair styled straight and sleek. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance, wearing a colorful mini dress with latex boots.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Stormi
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claps Back At Kardashians’ ‘Attempt To Financially Ruin’ Her With Litigation Costs

Blac Chyna, 34, whose real name is Angela White, is speaking out about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to get her to pay their $391,000 litigation costs from the recent defamation trial that didn’t rule in her favor. The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, who sued the KarJenners for a total of $100 million, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, that said because she “achieved” certain “litigation objectives” in the case, she won’t have to pay what they’re apparently demanding she pay.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
