ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

DEEP identifies body pulled from Candlewood Lake Thursday

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

DEEP identifies body pulled from Candlewood Lake Thursday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the body...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Untimely death under investigation in Oxford

An untimely death is under investigation in Oxford. State Police from the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office responded to a Pawnee Road home Monday evening, shortly before midnight for a reported adult male in cardiac arrest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The State Police Western District Major Crime Squad was requested to document the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives from Troop A Southbury have assumed the investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the public. No further details are being provided at this time.
OXFORD, CT
wlad.com

Easton Police caution residents to presence of bear, cubs

Easton Police caution residents to presence of bear, cubs. A bear and her cubs have been spotted around the south end of Easton from the Banks Road area to the Gate Ridge Road area over the last few weeks. Easton Police say these bears live in the area and move frequently, especially this time of the year. They will pass through, stopping occasionally along the way. Residents are encouraged to bring bird feeders and garbage cans inside, to clean grills after use and not to leave pet food outdoors. If a bear is spotted, people should not approach it and should make noise or wave arms to make presence known.
EASTON, CT
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area COVID-19 rates updated by Conn. Department of Public Health

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 18th, there were 120 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 41, Brookfield had 28 and New Fairfield 13. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 53 in Newtown, Redding reported 16 cases while Ridgefield had 53.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
wlad.com

3 New Milford retailers cited for selling vaping products to underage people

Three New Milford retailers have been cited for selling vaping products to underage people. The New Milford Police Department conducted an undercover compliance check Wednesday of 10 businesses and three sold to people under 21. The clerks were issued an infraction, with a fine of 300 dollars. The three locations that illegally sold were; Aladdin Smoke Shop, Royal Tobacco and Valero --all on Danbury Road. 7 locations properly asked for identification and did not sell vaping products to underage persons. Police Chief Spencer Cerruto says the Department will continue to monitor local businesses and minors who frequent these businesses.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

104 year old celebrates birthday with Danbury firefighters

The Danbury Fire Department received a unique call yesterday. A resident was turning 104 and wanted to meet some firefighters. Firefighters paid her a birthday visit. In a Facebook post, Department officials say she has a quick wit and walked unassisted out to see the firefighters, meeting a female firefighter and dancing with Troy Morin, who is 81 years younger than her. She also shared stories about the famous people she befriended including Martin Luther King Jr., and Jackie Robinson.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Monroe Fire Department presents awards to members

The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department has presented their annual Lloyd Stevens Member of the Year Award to Robert “Jonesy” Jones. He has been a member for 53 years and is their long-serving financial officer. The Forrest A Ryan Chiefs Award for Outstanding Service was presented to firefighter Robert Klein Sr. He's been a member for 20 years and along with call response, serves on the board, assists with new driver training and public education, and maintains an effective veteran presence at the station.
MONROE, CT
wlad.com

New Fairfield Zoners rejects site plan application for school bus lot at former Consolidated School

New Fairfield Zoners rejects site plan application for school bus lot at former Consolidated School. The New Fairfield Zoning Commission has rejected a site plan application from the town for a school bus lot at the former Consolidated School campus, 302 Ball Pond Road. During a special meeting of the Commission last month, Town Attorney Neil Marcus noted that he represents both the Permanent Building Commission and the Zoning Commission as Town Counsel. At their regular meeting, members voted 4 to 1 to retain separate counsel to protect the mission of the Zoning Commission. The application for site plan approval involved construction of a new parking lot for school buses with small bus dispatch building. Plans called for improvements for vehicle maneuvering areas, grading, storm drainage, utility connections, fencing and screening. Marcus says no special permit is necessary for this bus lot because it's zoned for educational purposes. The plan for the northwest corner would leave over half of the footprint and driveway and front lot available for future development. It would also be the only site that would qualify the town for State reimbursement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlewood Lake#Drowning#Memorial Day Weekend
wlad.com

Danbury City Council committee considers accepting private road as city street

Danbury City Council committee considers accepting private road as city street. A Danbury City Council committee is continuing its work tonight, looking into a petition to accept the portion of Flintlock Drive that's a private road as a City street. The meeting is at 6:30pm at City Hall. Only the southern end of Flintlock is a private road, developed after the rest of the public street. The southern end was never accepted by the City because the developer didn’t make the cul-de-sac to the city’s specifications. An assessment, levied on the residents, could be used to pay for the improvements so it could be accepted as a City street. Back in 1978, the Danbury Planning Commission approved a 525-foot extension of Flintlock Drive as part of a re-subdivision and the developer put together a small bond to assure that the public improvements were done properly, but it never happened. The petition was submitted to the City in December 2020 and the ad hoc committee met in March 2021. The company that originally developed the southern end is defunct, so City officials say they have to determine who owns it.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Danbury to host CERT training course

Danbury will be hosting CERT classes, or Community Emergency Response Team training soon. Residents can receive training on how to safely respond to hazards and organize basic disaster response to become a CERT volunteer. Participants must be over 18 years of age, and it is highly recommended to complete two FEMA courses prior to CERT training. For registration and more information, please contact: (203) 797-4625, or email s.shaikh@danbury-ct.gov.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Milling, paving project planned on Route 7

A milling and paving project is planned on Route 7. The state Department of Transportation will perform the work both north and southbound from the southbound acceleration lane to Interstate 84. It's a 1.46 mile segment in Danbury. The milling will start on Sunday June 26th and be completed by Tuesday July 12th. The paving will be done between July 10th and July 25th. Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 7 Northbound and Southbound Sundays through Thursdays from 7pm to 5am. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists through the work zone. Modifications or extensions to the schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy