Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams‘ education-centered non-profit, YELLOW, has joined forces with IT and networking brand Cisco to deliver educational and empowering tools to marginalized students. Announced on Wednesday (June 15), the company has donated innovative technologies to Pharrell’s YELLOWHAB micro-school in the musician’s hometown of Norfolk, Va. to “power an inclusive learning experience” in the classroom. Donating techs like the Secure X, Webex Suite, Meraki, WiFi 6, and state-of-the-art DNA Spaces, Pharrell and Cisco aim to rethink the notion of inclusive education and how a hybrid learning environment can look. Working with Cisco’s technology will also...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO