Sterling, Fritz vie for St. Mary's state's attorney position

Richard D. Fritz (R) has a primary race on his hands from one of his proteges.

Jaymi Sterling, 41, is challenging Fritz, 74, in the Republican primary on July 19 to be the next state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County. There are no Democrat or independent candidates for the top prosecutorial job.

During a forum at the Lexington Park Library on June 15, Fritz noted that he’s prosecuted over 60 homicide cases and 350-plus trials, although he said the latter number was from eight years ago.

He emphasized that seven judges have come from or through his office, to which he was first elected to in 1998.

Sterling worked under Fritz for about 10 years before leaving nearly two years ago following a demotion after she said she discovered “questionable financial and personnel practices.”

Last week, Sterling said she would bring integrity to the office. She thanked Fritz for bringing her to St. Mary’s County. “He’s done a good job for 30 years. It’s time to pass the baton,” she said. “For the first time in 24 years, there’s another choice in the Republican primary.”

During the forum, both candidates responded to questions from the audience.

Fritz was asked about a trip he and some attorneys from his office took to Ocean City for a conference of sorts after the state’s attorneys’ convention normally held there was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been going to Ocean City for over 30 years,” Fritz said. “We had our own training.” Some said it was better than the regular convention and wanted to do it again, he said, noting each attorney who was there from his office spoke.

Sterling said that, in lieu of the convention being canceled, she trained remotely.

Sterling was asked how much of her campaign contributions were from outside the county. She said she didn’t know, but said it’s “absolutely” ethical. A lot of her contributions came from friends from college or police officers, she said.

Although Fritz said he’s raised from $55,000 to $60,000 — the most he’s ever raised — he said Sterling has raised over $250,000.

“I’ve never heard of such an amount being raised by any local candidate for any local office,” he said. “Daddy is raising money for her through his various campaign contacts,” Fritz said, referring to Sterling’s stepfather, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who married her mother when Sterling was in college.

“It strikes me as being a little strange,” Fritz said.

Sterling said those who live outside of the county and donate to her campaign “have nothing to gain.”

She was asked if it was ethical for her stepfather to use his influence to support such a small office. “I think it’s a very large office,” she said. “It’s the most important office in this county.”

In addition to him, Fritz said the office has 11 attorneys.

Fritz was asked if it’s ethical for him to receive donations from criminal defense attorneys. “They live here,” Fritz said. “Most say they don’t like her integrity ... and her ethics. An attorney is marked by his or her word. Once you lose that, they will turn their back on you.”

When asked why he was running again, Fritz quoted a line from a song, “Find something you love and call it work.”

