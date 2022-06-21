ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Ohio residents among 6 hurt after NYC taxi jumps curb, hits pedestrians

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Two people from Columbus were among the six people injured Monday when a New York City taxi jumped a curb and hit a group of people, according to police.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: 6 injured when car hits pedestrians in New York City

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in Manhattan on Broadway near West 29th Street when the cab was turning left and then collided with a bicycle.

The taxi then slowed down and mounted curb before police say the driver sped up and hit two women on the sidewalk, pinning them against a wall, according to police.

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition while three others, including the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The conditions of the two Columbus natives was not known.

A spokesperson with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told our partners at 10TV News in Columbus that New York City mayor, Eric Adams, reached out after the incident.

>>UPDATE: Fairborn man ID’d as victim of deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. Monday morning

“Mayor Adams and Mayor Ginther spoke today (Monday) about two Columbus residents hurt in the taxi crash this afternoon in New York,” Mayor Ginther’s office said in a statement. “Mayor Ginther asks our residents to pray for strength and healing for the victims and their loved ones.”

NYPD says it appears to be an accident but the incident remains under investigation.

