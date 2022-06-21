ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi orthopedic doctor found guilty of insurance fraud

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A Lodi orthopedic doctor who was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of insurance fraud was convicted last week.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a guilty verdict against Gary Wisner last Friday for repeatedly defrauding the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs.

Wisner defrauded the two programs from 2012 to 2016 by administering excessive and medically unjustifiable X-rays to his patients.

He was found guilty on 10 counts of health care insurance fraud on June 16 after a two-week jury trial in Sacramento County Superior Court, Bonta said.

“When medical practitioners abuse their power, it's always at the expense of patients under their care,” Bonta said in a media statement.

“Gary Wisner abused the position he held as a healthcare provider by subjecting his patients to unnecessary procedures to secure additional profits,” he added. “I want to express my gratitude to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office who aided us throughout the course of this investigation. The California Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who attempt to use the Medi-Cal program for personal gain, and to safeguard those it serves.”

In November of 2016, representatives from the California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse were notified by multiple government offices that Wisner was possibly overbilling for procedures

Wisner operated a medical clinic at 621 S. Ham Lane, and an investigation found he would administer X-rays during routine office visits, and would X-ray multiple parts of a patient’s body regardless of whether it had any relation to their medical condition.

Bonta said evidence presented at trial showed that over the course of about four years, Wisner subjected 10 different patients to hundreds of unnecessary X-rays at his clinic.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney is also investigating Wisner for alleged worker’s compensation fraud, Bonta said. That investigation is still pending, he said.

A call to Wisner’s office on Monday was not returned.

