ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite seeks budget input

starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mesquite is conducting a Budget Priorities Survey to gain input from residents on programs and services. The survey...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Looking for a career with the City of McKinney? More than 20 maintenance technician positions now available

The City of McKinney is currently hiring team members for over 20 maintenance technician positions. These positions will be a part of the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. The maintenance positions available include work in wastewater, drainage, water utilities, parks maintenance and streets maintenance. Qualifications for the positions...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Growth in Mesquite: Check out numbers behind city's growth so far in 2022

Business in Mesquite continues growing as the city nears the end of its third quarter, according to Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. Here are some ways Mesquite has grown over the last year:. Permits. Comparing sales tax revenue from winter and spring of 2021 versus 2022, Buttram said numbers trend...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Retiring Frisco City Manager honored with city parade

Frisco city staff gathered Wednesday to give George Purefoy a proper goodbye. The morning after the city's retiring City Manager attended his last City Council meeting, staff from various city departments gathered for a parade in front of the municipal center. The event was a chance for staff to give the city's first ever City Manager a show of thanks after 34 years of service to Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's how Plano ISD's proposed lower ad valorem tax rate could affect you

Plano ISD approved a proposed budget with a $38.9 million deficit and a lower ad valorem tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year as the district navigates ongoing inflationary challenges. The motion for approval was made in a Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday. The proposed budget accounts...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney street toppers to honor legacy neighborhoods

A collection of street sign toppers are expected to soon sprout up around east McKinney in an effort to honor a number of historic neighborhoods. In January, the McKinney City Council approved guidelines for a street topper program as part of an effort to support neighborhood identity. Now, the city is gearing up to place the neighborhood designations over six historic neighborhoods in the city.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Priorities Survey
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Dallas Police and area departments to create traffic enforcement campaign on I-35 amid increase in accidents

The Chiefs of Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Corinth Police Departments along with the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department have met over the past two weeks regarding the increased number of Interstate 35 traffic accidents. Each department pulled stats regarding the number of accidents they worked in 2021, which showed Lake Dallas PD responded to 151, Hickory Creek PD responded to 270, and Corinth PD responded to 622 accidents. As of this year Lake Dallas PD has already responded to 86, Hickory Creek PD has responded to 108, and Corinth PD has responded to 244 so far. These are significant numbers for the small stretch of the interstate each department has. This also ties resources up for all three agencies and the Lake Cities Fire Department. This also causes secondary accidents to occur, causing more officers and fire personnel to respond to the secondary accident, using more resources from each agency.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

What to know about the Scottish Rite land purchase in Celina

The healthcare industry is inching its way to Celina. According to Collin County deed records, Scottish Rite for Children purchased roughly 76 acres of land in Celina that will include about three-quarters of a mile of frontage on the Dallas North Tollway as well as east-west access via near Punk Carter Parkway and the Collin County Outer Loop.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Crime trends down recently in Frisco

The numbers of incidents reported by community crime map data were down during the past eight days (June 15-22) in Frisco. There were a fewer number of major incidents, and all of the incidents reported during the June 15-22 timeframe were theft-related. At 7 p.m. June 20, a report of...
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to two reports of aggravated assaults

Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data. At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police respond to 10 reports of aggravated assault since June 15

A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22. There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer. Reports of aggravated assaults were:. -...
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy