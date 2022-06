Free countertop waste pails are now available in Natomas to collect food scraps for a new recycling program launching citywide next month. Starting July 1, Sacramento residents will be required to separate food scraps and food-soiled paper from other waste and put it in their yard/green waste container instead of their garbage container. Collection of organic waste will be weekly and on the same day as garbage service.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO