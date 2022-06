June 24 (UPI) -- Toyota has recalled more than 2,000 all-electric SUVs over problems that could cause the wheels or axles to fall off. The Japanese company said the issue is with nuts or bolts on the bZ4X, which recently went on sale in the United States. The recall involves some 2,700 vehicles sold in North America, Europe and Asia.

