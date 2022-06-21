INVINCIBLE And NEIGHBORHOOD Repaint Their adidas Campus In White

Unveiled late last year, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid‘s release signals the unfortunate, impending end of Virgil Abloh’s work with Nike. A mash-up of elements both new and familiar, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid near completely reimagines the original silhouette. The shape is still intact, however, only remade with a synthetic textile, whose weave features a wave-like pattern through. Moreover, familiar additions — like Helvetica text, a second lacing system, and stitched-on Swooshes — sit over top, neighboring new features like the lace toggle and graffiti-styled “AIR.” Below, the sole starts with nods to the Terra Kiger 5 and then quickly loses its shape, becoming more fluid towards the rear.
