INVINCIBLE And NEIGHBORHOOD Repaint Their adidas Campus In White

As Nike continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the revolutionary Air Max series, the brand continues to deliver compelling options donning the visible Air cushioning. Although the Air Max 90 isn’t at the core of the brand’s celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s classic 32-year-old design has played a pivotal role in the anniversary’s first sixth months, as well as over the course of the technology’s history. The latest pair offers a predominantly black ensemble, with Air Max bubbles also opting for a stealthy look. A non-standard cluster of swooshes at the lateral profile introduce some stark yellow and silver contrast, with the latter of the two hues also appearing on the medial side. Waffle-patterned tread underfoot round out the pitch-dark offering with heritage-inspired black.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO