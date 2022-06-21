ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: ESPN chairman: Texas, Oklahoma will remain in Big 12 until 2025

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitairo reiterated, once again, that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will remain in the Big 12 Conference until 2025. It’s been a speculated date, as Group of Five conferences already have realignment underway after their hands were forced following the Texas and Oklahoma move...

www.burntorangenation.com

