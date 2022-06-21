ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Organ
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E63Hr_0gHTqiLf00

An earlier version of this story contained a photo of another player incorrectly labeled as Swanigan. It has been replaced.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) – Caleb Swanigan, the former Indiana high school and Purdue university basketball standout who played in the NBA, has died. He was 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Swanigan talks hoops, homelessness, and harmonies

Swanigan was drafted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 but had not played in the NBA since late in the 2019-2020 season. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

Swanigan, who experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted, eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness. A music lover, he released his first single, “On The Moon,” in the fall of 2019.

Purdue Men’s Basketball released a statement on Twitter following Swanigan’s death, saying it was “devastated” by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night,” the organization wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Bears Minicamp Recap

On episode 37, Kevin Powell is joined by Bears beat reporter Herb Howard from The Bigs. They recap the offseason workouts, breakdown the offensive line situation and discuss what the offense might look like around Justin Fields this season.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says The NBA's Games Today Are Like 3-Point Shooting Contests: “I Am Still The All-Time Leading Scorer In The NBA And I Only Made One Three-Point Shot.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the NBA like very few men ever had done before or after him during a storied 20-year career. Kareem armed with his unstoppable Sky Hook, terrorized the league for a long time as no one had an answer for that shot. It helped Kareem reach the very top of the mountain, as he would finish his career as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Faldo makes major announcement

Nick Faldo’s 16-year run as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel is coming to a close. On Tuesday, Faldo announced via social media that he will retire from his role as a full-time broadcaster after his contract runs out on August 7 following The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. In a full-circle moment, Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was played at the Greater Greensboro Open, now called The Wyndham Championship, 43 years ago.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Purdue University#Homelessness#Sports#Homestead#Purdue Men S Basketball#Nexstar Media Inc
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Homeless
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy