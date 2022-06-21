ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas police commander testifies classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, police response “abject failure”

By Christian Winthrop
 2 days ago
The classroom door in the Uvalde elementary school shooting was not locked even as police waited for a key, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testified on Tuesday at a Texas State Senate hearing on the police handling of the massacre.

“I don’t believe based on the information we have right now that door was ever secured,” McCraw said. “He (the gunman) didn’t have a key … and he couldn’t lock it from the inside.”

McGraw said that there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, he called the police response an “abject failure.”

McCraw testified that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

19 students and two teachers were killed in the rampage.

