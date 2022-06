Traverse City resolved a lawsuit with the 326 Land Company regarding the height of a condo being built. In January 2022, 326 Land Company filed a lawsuit challenging the issuance of a Stop Work Order that suspended construction of their condominium building located at 326 State Street. The order was filed by Traverse City to suspend activity when it became clear that the building was taller than the 60 foot limit, which would require a vote based on the City Charter. According to the city, the order was based on the information that construction was not far along.

