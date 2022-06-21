Fabio Vieira: The shirt number he will wear at Arsenal

Fábio Vieira is officially an Arsenal player. The club announced their new Portuguese midfielder via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, June 21st after teasing the announcement by spelling out “F-A-B-I-O” with the first letter of consecutive tweets, cleverly spotted by many on Arsenal Twitter. You can’t sneak anything by that lot. Actually, Arsenal Direct, the club store’s website pipped them to the announcement, with a banner image of Vieira in an Arsenal kit going live before the actual announcement was made.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO