ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fabio Vieira: The shirt number he will wear at Arsenal

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fabio Vieira's Arsenal shirt...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Real Madrid Now Want To Sign £77.5M Liverpool Target

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, and are willing to offer two fringe players in exchange. The 25-year-old has enjoyed another excellent season at Inter, contributing to 17 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian giants. This form has prompted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Porto
SB Nation

Arsenal announce Fabio Vieira signing

Fábio Vieira is officially an Arsenal player. The club announced their new Portuguese midfielder via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, June 21st after teasing the announcement by spelling out “F-A-B-I-O” with the first letter of consecutive tweets, cleverly spotted by many on Arsenal Twitter. You can’t sneak anything by that lot. Actually, Arsenal Direct, the club store’s website pipped them to the announcement, with a banner image of Vieira in an Arsenal kit going live before the actual announcement was made.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Arsenal complete signing of ‘special talent’ Fábio Vieira from Porto

Arsenal have completed the signing of Fábio Vieira from Porto, with manager Mikel Arteta describing the Portuguese midfielder as a “special talent.”. Vieira came through Porto’s youth system and helped Sergio Conceição’s side win the league and cup double last season. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists and has cost Arsenal €35m (£30m) plus €5m in add-ons. The 22-year has signed a “long-term contract” with the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Agent Confirms Summer Plans Of Manchester United Winger

Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, has confirmed the forward’s summer plans ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first pre-season as Red Devil manager. The Uruguayan forward was signed back in the summer window of 2020 from Peñarol for a fee of around £7.65 million....
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Sporting Kansas City sign William Agada from Hapoel Jerusalem

Sporting Kansas City has completed a deal for forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem. The player joins through the 2023 Major League Soccer season with options for 2024 and 2025. He is set to occupy an international roster spot once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Columbus Crew sign new DP Cucho Hernandez from Watford

The Columbus Crew have a new Designated Player. The Eastern Conference team has signed Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez from English Championship side Watford through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. He arrives for a club-record $10m transfer fee, according to ESPN. Hernandez joins after Columbus traded USMNT striker Gyasi Zardes...
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy