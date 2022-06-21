ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell Teases Possibility of 'Frozen 3': 'What Are We Waiting For?'

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

Kristen Bell swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (June 20) to promote her new children’s book, The World Needs More Purple Schools , but ended up teasing the possibility of a third Frozen movie.

The topic came up after host Jimmy Fallon identified a clever Easter egg in the book referencing “Let It Go,” which led to his confession that he actually preferred Frozen II to the hit 2013 original. “I did enjoy Frozen , but Frozen II , I kind of … great,” he said before asking, “ Frozen 3 ? Can we announce anything?”

“I would … like to officially announce … with zero authority … Frozen 3 ,” Bell replied as Questlove offered up a drumroll for dramatic effect. However, as the audience broke out into rapturous applause, the actress was quick to clarify, “Please bear in mind, I did say ‘zero authority’ ’cause I can’t do that. I can’t do that, no, I’m not in charge. At all.”

When Fallon pressed the voice of Anna over whether a plan for the animated three-quel could be “in the works,” she continued, “Well, you know, I’ll keep it mysterious. But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it. And I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it. Let’s do it.”

The soundtracks for both Frozen movies reigned atop the Billboard 200 upon their respective releases, with the first spending 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 and becoming the best performing album of 2014. Five years later, its follow-up debuted in the top spot for just one week (chart dated Dec. 19, 2019) before being replaced by Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anitsocial .

Watch Bell’s full interview on Fallon below.

