Stating the obvious, it’s very difficult to mark Marcel Brands for Everton’s 2021/22 season. He lasted four months of the season before his rapid departure in December 2021 among very strong hints that he, despite being a member of the Board as well as Director of Football, was being undermined elsewhere. Furthermore it was clear that he was no longer in charge of football matters as he should have been. Thinly veiled suggestions of interference from an unspecified direction(s) only hurried along his exit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO