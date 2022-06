The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters. On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO