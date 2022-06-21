Cities with the most expensive homes in Visalia metro area

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage […]
Two reports published this week on real estate trends around the U.S. seem to have reached conflicting conclusions about what’s happening in the Fresno market, and what could come. Redfin News, the news arm of the Seattle-based real estate brokerage firm, reported Tuesday that Fresno is one of six...
TULARE – Another piece of the Tulare downtown rehabilitation puzzle is falling into place as a taproom with residential living spaces and a possible rooftop bar is in the works. On June 22, Tulare’s site plan review committee approved plans for a rooftop patio on the old Toledo Jewelers...
Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
Citing escalating costs, the Clovis City Council will consider significantly raising developer fees on new home construction to help pay for things like sewer and water lines on Monday night. The council will consider a proposal that raises fees from 27% to 40%, depending on the type of structure built....
SANGER, Calif. — A ton of cars lined up for several blocks near Academy and 8th street in Sanger to fill up their gas tanks on Thursday. The stretched line curved into an alley from the nearest cross street just to make their way into a gas station with promotions, Gulf.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
In a quick and terse decision, the 5th District Court of Appeal responded to Adventure Church’s latest attempt to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre to the city of Fresno. The church has claimed it has the right to buy the theater and surrounding property based on at September 2020 purchase contract.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
With an excited upbeat tone in her voice that seemingly comes from authentic and inspired love for her job, Puja Lachmandas explains the reason behind her fragrant outlook on business. Perfumerie, located in the Hanford Mall, opened in November of 2015 with a grand Thanksgiving opening. If anybody has found...
On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno ‘s Mayor responded to a proposal by members of Fresno City Council to vote to raise salaries. The last time Fresno City Council voted in a 23% raise was in 2018, and previously in 2006. In 2018, KMJ reported that Councilmember Garry Bredefeld...
A proposal from the Fresno City Council would give elected officials a dramatic pay raise in future years. Wanting to be in line with what Fresno County Supervisors are paid, the salary of a new councilmember would go from $80,000 to $135,044, a 69% raise according to the plan. The...
