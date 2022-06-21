ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Visalia metro area

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.thedesertreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kern County

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare entrepreneur to heighten downtown experience

TULARE – Another piece of the Tulare downtown rehabilitation puzzle is falling into place as a taproom with residential living spaces and a possible rooftop bar is in the works. On June 22, Tulare’s site plan review committee approved plans for a rooftop patio on the old Toledo Jewelers...
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visalia, CA
Government
City
Porterville, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Visalia, CA
Business
City
Visalia, CA
Porterville, CA
Real Estate
Porterville, CA
Government
Porterville, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Real Estate
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

City of Visalia begins downtown rehabilitation project

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Cost of a New Home Is Going up in Clovis. How Big Will Hike Be?

Citing escalating costs, the Clovis City Council will consider significantly raising developer fees on new home construction to help pay for things like sewer and water lines on Monday night. The council will consider a proposal that raises fees from 27% to 40%, depending on the type of structure built....
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
yourcentralvalley.com

Several trees vandalized at Fresno Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

More than 8,000 PG&E customers without power in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Hanford Sentinel

Follow your nose to Perfumerie at the Hanford Mall

With an excited upbeat tone in her voice that seemingly comes from authentic and inspired love for her job, Puja Lachmandas explains the reason behind her fragrant outlook on business. Perfumerie, located in the Hanford Mall, opened in November of 2015 with a grand Thanksgiving opening. If anybody has found...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
PASO ROBLES, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council, Mayor Get Whopping Pay Raises Under New Proposal

A proposal from the Fresno City Council would give elected officials a dramatic pay raise in future years. Wanting to be in line with what Fresno County Supervisors are paid, the salary of a new councilmember would go from $80,000 to $135,044, a 69% raise according to the plan. The...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy