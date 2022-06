Judith Fields-Blane (nee Goodman) passed away June 22 in Tampa. She was born in Cleveland Jan. 23, 1940. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fields and the late Harold Blane. Dearest mother of Karen (Frank) Ciotti of Austin, Texas; Marcie (Anthony) Reale and Jon (Deena) Fields, both of Tampa; Bonnie (Michael) Baskin of Cleveland; Allen Blane of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Earl (Janice) Blane of Cleveland; and Jerry Blane of Tampa. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Reale, Benjamin (Ashley), Max and Jacob Ciotti and Jamie, Eric and Andrea Fields. Adoring great-grandmother to Isaac Ciotti. A loving sister to Marilyn (Sheldon) Baskin and Susan (James) Kendis, both of Cleveland. Adored daughter of the late Della and Dr. David Goodman. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO