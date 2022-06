BOSTON -- You never know what you're going to get with Manny Ramirez. That includes never knowing when you're going to get Manny Ramirez himself.Such was the case Monday night at Fenway Park, when the all-time great slugger made a surprise appearance at the ballpark ahead of Boston's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Ramirez had to miss out on the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony at Fenway Park last month because of a personal conflict, so why not just show up on a random Monday night?That's exactly what Ramirez did, and Red Sox fans went absolutely wild for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO