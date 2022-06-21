17 Year-Old Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found the burned body of a young man near the train tracks that slide past Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood Wednesday and determined Thursday that he had been murdered, according to authorities. Someone notified the police that the man was lying near the railroad tracks around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said. Medical personnel who responded to the site declared the person dead, according to authorities. The man’s remains were taken to the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, which is where he underwent an autopsy, police said. On Thursday, the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that the man died because he had been shot in the head. He was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson, police said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO