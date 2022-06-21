ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kellogg to split into three companies, with snack division headquarters in Chicago

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDy3Z_0gHTkboU00

Kellogg splitting into 3 companies, moving snack division to Chicago 00:24

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg's had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.

"These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities," said CEO Steve Cahillane.

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spin-offs.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

U.S. cereal sales have been waning for years as consumers moved to more portable products, like energy bars. They saw a brief spike during pandemic lockdowns, when more people sat down for breakfast at home. But sales fell again last year.

Kellogg's cereal business was also rocked last fall by a 10-week strike by more than 1,000 workers at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.

In March, a few hundred other workers at a plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.

Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale. U.S. plant-based meat sales have been plateauing in recent months after several years of strong growth.

The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company – which accounts for 80% of Kellogg's current sales – will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with its headquarters in Chicago. Kellogg's three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Kellogg has been sharpening its focus on snacks for years. In 2019, the company sold its cookie, pie crust, ice cream cone and fruit business to the Ferraro Group.

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Mondelez made its own big play in the snack business on Monday, when it announced it will acquire Clif Bar & Co., a major energy bar company. The $2.9 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

This is a particularly perilous time in the food industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs .

Shares of Kellogg rose almost 4% to $70.15 in morning trading Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Business
City
Tennessee, IL
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Fruit#Snacks#Europe#Chicago 00 24 Kellogg Co#Frosted Flakes#Morningstar Farms#Cahillane
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
liveandletsfly.com

Rumor: American Airlines May Eliminate Free Standby For Non-Elites

In the airline industry, there is no such thing as a permanent change. A very trusted source shares that American Airlines is considering eliminating complimentary standby for passengers without AAdvantage elite status. While not surprising, it would mark a customer-unfriendly move and likely mark the first step on the road toward the reintroduction of change fees.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy