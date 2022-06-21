ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Texas A&M Player Profile: Tight end, Max Wright

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season.

Max Wright is entering his senior season at the tight end position for Texas A&M, as the former defensive end is looking to become a more complete player at the position while competing against a host of talented true freshmen as the tight end position from the heralded 2022 recruiting class. Coming out of Katy Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, Wright was a star defensive end for the Mustangs, receiving offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Arkansas, etc., choosing to stay close to home and committing to the Aggies on June 2nd, 2017.

In his first year at A&M during the 2018 season, Wright played in 13 games and was a huge contributor on special teams, while earning a minor rotational spot on the defensive line. In 2019, Wright looked for an increased role in the defensive line rotation but sustained a season-ending injury three games into the season.

Before the start of the 2020 season, Wright and the coaching staff made a position switch to tight end due to his natural athleticism, football IQ, and surprising receiving skills, where he only played in three games recording 1 reception for 42 yards in a blowout victor against South Carolina. Finally, in the recent 2021 season, Wright played in all 12 games, notching 3 receptions for 23 yards, and providing solid blocking in the run game throughout the season. After numerous ACL tears during his high school playing career, on top of the injuries, he’s dealt with as an Aggie, the 2022 season gives Max Wright a chance to prove how much his hard work in the off-season has paid off.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2018: 4-Star player ranking, 22nd ranked player in Texas, 8th ranked strong-side defensive end prospect in the country

Career Stats

Year G Rec Yards TDs
2020 3 1 42 1
2021 12 3 23 0

PFF Grades

Year Offense Receiving Run Blocking
2020 93.5 92.3 72.6
2021 68.4 67.6 67.6

Depth Chart Overview

Max Wright is currently projected as the starting tight end in Texas A&M’s pro-style offense, led by head coach, Jimbo Fisher, and offensive coordinator, Darrell Dickey. Leading into camp, Wright should be in a rotation with tight ends Blake Smith (Redshirt Sophomore), Jake Johnson (Freshman), Donovan Green (Freshman), and Theodor Melin Ohrstrom (Freshman).

From a scouting perspective, at 6-4, 260lbs Wright can play as both an in-line tight end and H-back due to his blocking ability. As a receiver, Wright has shown some twitchiness off the line of scrimmage and has refined his route-running ability becoming a comfortable target for his quarterback.

Overall, the competition at tight end is going to be fascinating to say the least, as experience might take a back seat to talent, or vice versa. Max Wright has continued to build off each season he’s played tight end for the Aggies and will be focused on taking that next and final step in his overall development to secure a major role in the tight end rotation.

Players’ Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DZEt_0gHTkZzu00

Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back AJ Finley (21) tackles Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5cp5_0gHTkZzu00

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) celebrates defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sztk_0gHTkZzu00

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

