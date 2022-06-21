How to Make Kid-Friendly Elephant Toothpaste at Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with air conditioning only in my bedroom, I’m always looking for ways to cool down in the summer. One major approach I’ve been using to beat the heat lately? Ice! I know that might seem obvious at first, but I’m someone who usually goes ice-less with my drinks (mostly because I forgot to fill my ice cube tray… ). However, I recently tried out the Extra Large Ice Cube Tray from editor-favorite food storage and freezer brand W&P and couldn’t believe the difference that these giant ice cubes have made in my day.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO