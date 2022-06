SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who may have shot someone during an incident June 2. SPD says officers were called out to the 400 block of Columbia Drive about someone who had been involved in an altercation with the suspect. Officers who responded saw that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound; the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO