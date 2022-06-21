ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Woman seriously injured when car hits concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County

By Melissa Farenish
 2 days ago

Danville, Pa. — A woman from Ohio was seriously injured Monday when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center as of 6 a.m. June 21, according to a spokesperson at the hospital.

State police at Milton say Thompson was traveling in the left lane of I-80 eastbound around 8:45 a.m. Monday when she lost control of her vehicle at mile marker 224 in Valley Township.

Thompson’s 2017 Ford Escape then hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder and continued to travel across both lanes of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest when it hit a guide rail on the south shoulder.

Thompson was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment. A One-year-old child in the vehicle, who was in a rear-facing safety seat, was transported to Geisinger for minor injuries, according to police.

Passenger Timothy Thompson, 26, of Mentor, was not injured.

WBRE

Family awakened by car crashing into their home

NUANGOLA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some residents in Luzerne County had a rude awakening Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into their home. According to the Rice Township Police Department, multiple teams of first responders responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a structure with possible confinement in Nuangola. The Nuangola Volunteer Fire […]
NUANGOLA, PA
abc27.com

Police close road in Harrisburg for shooting investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police tell abc27 they have closed the 2400 block of Seneca Street on Thursday evening for a shooting investigation. Police said that an adult female was shot one time at approximately 4:30 p.m. Her injuries are non-life-threatening and she was transported to the hospital.
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Concerned citizen tails hit-and-run driver in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested following a hit and run after he was tailed by a concerned citizen. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 58-year-old male of Waterford in a gray Chevy Silverado allegedly drove off the road and struck a mailbox in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and 19 in […]
wkok.com

Woman Critical After Crashing Car After I-80 Crash with Child

DANVILLE – An Ohio woman is in critical condition after crashing in a small SUV along I-80 Monday…the woman a one-year-old child in the back seat who was not injured. Milton state police say injured was 26-year-old Francesca Thompson of Mentor, Ohio. She was taken to Geisinger and is listed in critical condition. Trooper say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
MILTON, PA
WOLF

Water main break in West Hazleton closes road to traffic

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The West Hazleton Fire Department is warning drivers that the 400 block of Winters Avenue is closed to traffic due to a water main break. The Hazleton City Authority is at the scene and plans on working through the evening to make repairs. They shared the following information on their website:
WEST HAZLETON, PA
