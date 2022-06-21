Lower Burrell BP selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for 2 hours Wednesday

Reporter Update: Station selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for 2 hours Wednesday 00:37

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - A station in Lower Burrell is selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for two hours on Wednesday.

The BP gas station on Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge roads is partnering with the conservative group Americans for Prosperity for the deal. Gas will be $2.38 a gallon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until 1,500 gallons are bought.

"Which is the price it was when Biden took office," said Mary Beth Cirucci with Americans for Prosperity.

The average gas price in America is $4.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Pennsylvanians are paying about 5 cents more and the Pittsburgh area's average price is $5.01.

"Outrageous," said Dean Starr of Natrona Heights. "What's the reason now?"

"I don't think we have much of a choice now," Sally Johnson of Arnold said. "We do have to drive and go places everywhere."

The group will pay the station for the difference in price. They have held events like this in other parts of the country as part of their The True Cost of Washington campaign.

"Amazing stories. People come in in tears. You have moms coming in with their children saying, 'I can't believe I can buy a tank of gas today for half the cost,'" Cirucci said.

The conservative group, whose founders have ties to the fuel industry, wants this event to bring awareness to elected leaders that inflation needs to be addressed.

"We're taking those messages back to the people in D.C. who need to hear it, who need to hear from everyday Americans, the struggles they're having," Cirucci said.

Lower Burrell police and volunteers will be directing traffic to minimize the impact on drivers. Some rules include only one car per family, no gas cans, no commercial vehicles and only 87 octane gas.

"Cost me 100 bucks to fill that thing up. Doesn't get good gas mileage anyway," Starr said.

President Joe Biden has tossed around the idea of a federal gas tax holiday. That tax is about 18 cents a gallon.

The Americans for Prosperity group said they are planning two more events like this for the summer. One will be in Allegheny County and another in Westmoreland County.