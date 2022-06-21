ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Lower Burrell BP selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for 2 hours Wednesday

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5XVe_0gHTkDpA00

Reporter Update: Station selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for 2 hours Wednesday 00:37

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - A station in Lower Burrell is selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for two hours on Wednesday.

The BP gas station on Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge roads is partnering with the conservative group Americans for Prosperity for the deal. Gas will be $2.38 a gallon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until 1,500 gallons are bought.

"Which is the price it was when Biden took office," said Mary Beth Cirucci with Americans for Prosperity.

The average gas price in America is $4.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Pennsylvanians are paying about 5 cents more and the Pittsburgh area's average price is $5.01.

"Outrageous," said Dean Starr of Natrona Heights. "What's the reason now?"

"I don't think we have much of a choice now," Sally Johnson of Arnold said. "We do have to drive and go places everywhere."

The group will pay the station for the difference in price.  They have held events like this in other parts of the country as part of their The True Cost of Washington campaign.

"Amazing stories. People come in in tears. You have moms coming in with their children saying, 'I can't believe I can buy a tank of gas today for half the cost,'" Cirucci said.

The conservative group, whose founders have ties to the fuel industry, wants this event to bring awareness to elected leaders that inflation needs to be addressed.

"We're taking those messages back to the people in D.C. who need to hear it, who need to hear from everyday Americans, the struggles they're having," Cirucci said.

Lower Burrell police and volunteers will be directing traffic to minimize the impact on drivers. Some rules include only one car per family, no gas cans, no commercial vehicles and only 87 octane gas.

"Cost me 100 bucks to fill that thing up. Doesn't get good gas mileage anyway," Starr said.

President Joe Biden has tossed around the idea of a federal gas tax holiday. That tax is about 18 cents a gallon.

The Americans for Prosperity group said they are planning two more events like this for the summer. One will be in Allegheny County and another in Westmoreland County.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new twist has developed in the investigation into the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Pittsburgh's city council is blocking the release of documents related to the bridge's inspection history.According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, a lawyer for one of the victims caught in the collapse requested the paperwork -- but the city denied that request.They were told it's because the documents are part of the NTSB's investigation into the collapse.However, the plaintiffs say it could help prove who is at fault for the collapse.In a statement to KDKA, the lawyer says:"We respect the city's position that it must keep confidential information related directly to the bridge collapse investigation per the NTSB mandates.  However, we do not believe that we requested any documents or information that run afoul of the law. Our requests encompass materials that preceded the bridge collapse, which we need to properly identify parties other than the city who may be responsible for the bridge collapse."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Leechburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Natrona Heights, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Lower Burrell, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Cool off at these free Pittsburgh spray parks and fountains

This article first appeared in Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. Hot weather, cool water and energetic kids add up to the perfect equation for summer fun....
WTRF- 7News

Columbia Gas will pay almost 1M penalty for Pennsylvania house explosion

Columbia Gas has agreed to pay $990,000 after they took on the responsibility for a home explosion that injured five people and damaged several homes. The Observer-Reporter says there were eight violations that led to the home explosion in Washington County in North Franklin Township. The Public Utility Commission said the main reason for the explosion […]
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Crews on Scene of Structure Fire in Ambridge Early Thursday Morning

(Ambridge, Pa.) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported early Thursday morning that a fully involved structure fire is being fought by several fire departments at 716 Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge. The home is rear frame home, and one man was trapped and was rescued by police. 9-1-1 reported the call came in at 6:30 AM.
AMBRIDGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Americans For Prosperity#Volunteers#Gas Station#Lower Burrell Bp#Kdka#Pennsylvanians
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gas prices coming down but remain above $5 in Pennsylvania

The national average gas price has dipped below $5 per gallon, but not yet in Pennsylvania, according to GasBuddy and AAA. After peaking at about $5.02 on Thursday, the national average was $4.98 on Monday, according to AAA. The agency shows Pennsylvania’s average reaching $5.07 on June 12, but remaining above $5 at about $5.03.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Theft of Mail

PITTSBURGH, PA — One resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal mail theft laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Teresa Drummond, age 47, as the sole defendant. According to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy