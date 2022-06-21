Urban Bush Women and The Yard

Several Martha’s Vineyard United soccer teams made it to the South Coast Soccer League playoffs in Fairhaven over the weekend. “Three of our teams won the league championship, and are headed to the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions,” Matthew Malowski, president of Martha’s Vineyard United, said. The three boys teams, grade five division one, grade six division one, and grade 11 division one, will be headed to Lancaster for the championships, which will take place from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.
Comments / 0