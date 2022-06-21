ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Bush Women and The Yard

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Join The Yard and the Urban Bush Women at the Tabernacle for a special event recognizing and...

Vineyard schools remove Columbus Day from calendar

Martha’s Vineyard schools will wipe Columbus Day from the calendar and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Oct. 10, 2022. After an extensive presentation by Lisa Pimentel and Jocelyn Coleman Walton, co-chairs of the Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition (MVDC) education committee, the All-Island School Committee voted unanimously to establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day. The committee’s vote satisfies the first of four goals proposed by Pimentel and Coleman Walton as part of an effort to elevate indigenous nations and address commonly held American misconceptions. Coleman Walton stressed the mission of the MVDC education committee: “to support Island schools to ensure every child gets the education they deserve in an environment that allows them to feel safe and valued.” She continued to say that acknowledging and supporting the diversified peoples of the Island is a good first step toward that end. “We have chosen to begin with the first people of this Island — the Wampanoags.”
Island camps to hold summit

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard announced in a press release it will be partnering with King Inclusion Consulting, the Island Disability Coalition, and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Family Support Center to hold the first annual “All Kids Thrive: Island Camp Summit” on Thursday, June 23. The summit will take place all day at the YMCA in Oak Bluffs.
IGI summer lunch to begin in July

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announced in a press release it will be starting its Summer Lunch program in July. This program will provide free lunches throughout summer vacation to Island families. The program will run Monday through Friday, from July 11 to August 19, with lunch pickup locations at West Tisbury School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Evening pickups will be available daily at the high school.
Dead birds prompt warnings across Island

Health and animal control officials on the Island are warning that possible avian flu, specifically highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), may have infected hundreds of dead cormorants that have been found on Martha’s Vineyard beaches. On Wednesday, the state issued a press release saying that there has been an...
Poet’s Corner

Look to the passage of every moment as precious as. Peter Ledermann is an engineer and inventor who has been writing poetry that he “receives spontaneously” since he was 9 years old. A part-time resident of West Tisbury, he is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and has published one book of poems, illustrated with his own watercolors.
IEH seeks to set the record straight

Island Elderly Housing would like to correct some information which has been reported about recent meetings of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in relation to an IEH application to build five units of housing for low-income elderly, known as Aidylberg 3. IEH has met the M.V. Commission’s checklist items for...
What’s playing

When is a film society more than a film center? When it’s a place for the performing arts as well. We’re in for a treat this summer with a plethora of choices, including a lot of live events at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society. Founder and executive...
MVC decision on trial

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission found itself in the defendant’s seat as a trial between developers Meeting House Way LLC and the commission commenced in Dukes County Superior Court Tuesday morning. The MVC is being sued by Utah-based developers Douglas K. Anderson and Richard G. Matthews — represented by...
MV United teams head to state championships

Several Martha’s Vineyard United soccer teams made it to the South Coast Soccer League playoffs in Fairhaven over the weekend. “Three of our teams won the league championship, and are headed to the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions,” Matthew Malowski, president of Martha’s Vineyard United, said. The three boys teams, grade five division one, grade six division one, and grade 11 division one, will be headed to Lancaster for the championships, which will take place from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.
