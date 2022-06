CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While relatively uncommon in Wyoming, rooftop solar is growing and worth the cost, according to a recent report. The Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club commissioned the benefit–cost analysis report. The study, “The Benefits and Costs of Net Metering Solar Distributed Generation in Wyoming,” evaluated metering for ratepayers in service territories of PacifiCorp, DBA Rocky Mountain Power, High Plains Power, and Carbon Power & Light. The report said that there are about 10 megawatts of rooftop solar online today and that that value is growing about 3 megawatts annually.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO