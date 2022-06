Non-fungible tokens or 'NFTs' exploded onto the scene during the historic bull market for cryptocurrencies in 2021. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hundreds of other projects saw their valuations reach unprecedented heights, only to come crashing down in what is referred to as 'crypto winter.' Often the subject of ranging criticisms, there is more speculation than certainty over NFTs & related cryptocurrencies. However, ask those who have been in the game for the better part of a decade & they will tell you with whole-hearted conviction that this technology will play a massive part of the future.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO