The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting six public performances of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR. this week at the Historic Owen Theatre. The cast of the production features the 71 young actors between the ages of 6 and 18 who have spent the last three weeks training for the show with the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre Institute. Divided into two separate casts, the future entertainers spent their days improving their talents and self esteem.

