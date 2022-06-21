Former Robbinsdale councilman pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A disgraced former city councilman closed the books on a criminal case by pleading guilty to DWI and fleeing police in an incident that ultimately led to his resignation. Court documents show that one-time Robbinsdale City Council member Tyler Kline entered guilty pleas Tuesday...
A 60-year-old Minneapolis man who threatened to kill Hennepin County judges, clerks, deputies and other workers last summer has entered a guilty plea. Federal court records show that Peter Robert Berry has pleaded guilty to making the death threats, as well as possessing firearms as a felon. He was indicted in October 2021, Bring Me The News previously reported.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man is facing assault charges after allegedly struggling with a St. Paul police officer over a gun earlier this week. Allen Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. According to a criminal complaint, a St. Paul police officer responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, in the city's North of Maryland neighborhood, on a report of a custody exchange. At the scene, a woman told the officer...
MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions. The...
A standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An 'armed confrontation' ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff's office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.
Another person has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Minneapolis realtor. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins, of Minneapolis, was sentenced on Wednesday without the possibility of release for his involvement in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh on Dec. 31, 2019.
A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop, even if a driver is pulled over for the lowest level of violation.A violation of expired tabs in Hopkins this month ended up leading to murder charges.Officers determined the driver, Leontawan Holt, had an arrest warrant out for a parole violation. Holt's now been charged with murder in a Minneapolis shooting from April."When it comes to the reasons why we conduct certain traffic stops, it is all about educating the public, creating that traffic safety and at times, there will be situations where officers arrest individuals for greater and higher-level...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Embezzling over $700,000 from a restaurant franchise and a Rochester construction company sends a Kenyon woman to federal prison. Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, has been sentenced to nine years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,058,777.18 in restitution.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two former Minneapolis police officers connected to the murder of George Floyd will have their state trial moved to October 24th. The original court case was scheduled for January 5th of next year. A Hennepin County judge changed the date during a remote hearing held Tuesday with lawyers for J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
The state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng for their alleged role in George Floyd’s killing has been moved up to October, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Tuesday. Cahill earlier this month had pushed the trial back to January 2023. Thao and...
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As gunman Malcolm Lessley was sentenced Tuesday in a Hennepin County courtroom, most all of the parties involved in the 2020 case called it a tragedy with no winners. Lessley, who was once civilly committed by a judge, shot and killed 51-year-old Tommie McCoy, Junior while...
