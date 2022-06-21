ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Report: Hercy Miller, Son of Master P, to Walk-On at Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rw70m_0gHThVZd00

The former Tennessee State guard played in just six game last year after suffering a season-ending hip injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still in the process of filling out the scholarship spots for their 2022-23 roster, the Cardinals have reportedly added a high-profile walk-on.

Former Tennessee State guard Hercy Miller, who is the son of hip-hop legend Master P, will be joining Louisville as a walk-on for the upcoming season, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Miller was unranked Class of 2021 prospect coming out of high school, but held high-major offers from Vanderbilt, LSU, UCLA, USC, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Georgetown. Not long after committing to play for Tennessee State last summer, he signed a four-year/$2 million NIL deal with Web Apps America.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound point guard wound up playing just six games for TSU, suffering a hip injury in their season opener that eventually ended his season. In early December, Master P said that Miller would be leaving Tennessee State after he did not receive the proper medical attention from TSU.

He had a brief stint with Xavier, joining the Musketeers as a walk-on in mid-January. He was forced to sit on the bench for the rest of the 2021-22 season due to his status as a mid-season transfer, and re-entered the transfer portal in May after head coach Travis Steele was fired.

Miller is the third confirmed walk-on to play for the Cardinals next season. Ashton Myles-Devore is returning for another year, with Zan Payne - the son of newly-hired head coach Kenny Payne - joining the program as well.

Master P and his family have long-standing ties to the city of Louisville, even calling it his "second home". He was once recruited by then-Cardinals head coach Denny Crum in the 1990's, and his family briefly relocated to Louisville from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. He has regularly given back to the community since then, most notably working alongside Christopher 2X at his non-profit organization Game Changers.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

The Cardinals have just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler. So far this offseason, they have 2022 prospects Kamari Lands and Devin Ree, as well as and former Tennessee big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to the fold for the 2022-23 season.

(Photo of Hercy Miller via TSU Athletics)

