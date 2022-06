Summer is all about living that laid-back lifestyle and there is no better way to sartorially dive into that mindset than with a wardrobe that is extremely uncomplicated. Investing in an uncomplicated wardrobe means constantly having pieces on hand you can throw on without thinking too hard about, well anything at all. Come summer, your best bet for achieving this is the classic casual summer dress. An easy-to-wear summer dress means no wild straps, no cutouts, and essentially nothing that would make you feel uneasy at any time.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO