Summer is in full swing and as the temperatures and humidity rise, enjoying the outdoors is getting harder. Heat advisory and excessive heat alerts occur frequently and staying indoors seems like the best option. Public swimming pools are a great way to be able to get outside, cool down and enjoy the summer. The Red & Black has compiled a list of some of the public swimming pool options that Athenians can use to help beat the heat.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO