CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with temperatures again flirting with records, and heat indexes in the triple digits.The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, and Will counties. Heat indexes this afternoon cold reach 106° before things start to cool off tonight, and had already reached as high as 105° in some suburbs and 102° at Midway on Tuesday afternoon.The temperature at O'Hare reached 98° Tuesday afternoon, and could possibly go higher. The record for this date is 101°, set in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO