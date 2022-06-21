ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in Ames metro area

Polk County provides City of West Des Moines $1Million for new housing initiatives for Historic West Des Moines

Mayor Russ Trimble, Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly and Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m. to announce new initiatives designed to spruce up homes, increase home ownership for low- and moderate-income Iowans and help with down payment assistance.
Construction underway on Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee's KeeTown Loop commercial district

Construction has begun in Waukee on the Live Nation entertainment venue at 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway. Architectural rendering courtesy of OPN Architects. More than $93.5 million in new commercial construction projects got underway in the Des Moines area in May, including the Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee, a review of area building permits shows.
Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
Norwalk residents upset with short public pool hours

NORWALK, IOWA — It’s a nationwide problem, but it has come home on a hot day in Norwalk. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Norwalk Pool is only open 1-3:00 pm in the afternoon, Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30-8:00 in the evening. The pool is closed Friday and Saturday. On a hot day its […]
Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution

A Fort Dodge drywall manufacturer has repeatedly failed to properly maintain various components of its facility, which has led to numerous air-quality violations in the past two decades, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. National Gypsum Company was fined $10,000 in 2019 for excessive carbon monoxide emissions. The company — now operating as […] The post Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
Three displaced due to Grundy Center house fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
Ames water exceeds limits for PFAS after EPA change

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames says a change in EPA regulations means its drinking water now exceeds the federal limit for PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals." PFAS include man-made compounds used for years in non-stick coatings, water repellents and even food packaging. Earlier this month, the...
Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...

