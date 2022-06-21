ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney street toppers to honor legacy neighborhoods

By Audrey Henvey
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of street sign toppers are expected to soon sprout up around east McKinney in an effort to honor a number of historic neighborhoods. In January, the McKinney City Council approved guidelines for a street topper program as part of an effort to support neighborhood identity. Now, the city is...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Get an update on McKinney developments at MEDC, chamber event June 28

The McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a McKinney Development Update program on trends in mixed-used innovative development with a focus on wellness and building an authentic community. The program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Retiring Frisco City Manager honored with city parade

Frisco city staff gathered Wednesday to give George Purefoy a proper goodbye. The morning after the city's retiring City Manager attended his last City Council meeting, staff from various city departments gathered for a parade in front of the municipal center. The event was a chance for staff to give the city's first ever City Manager a show of thanks after 34 years of service to Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
City
West, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco commemorates City Manager George Purefoy's last City Council meeting

Tuesday night was a historic one for the city of Frisco as George Purefoy attended his last City Council meeting as Frisco City Manager. The Frisco City Council commemorated the evening with a proclamation and reception recognizing the over 30 years Purefoy has given the city, working to develop a vision for Frisco as it grew into what it is today.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Looking for a career with the City of McKinney? More than 20 maintenance technician positions now available

The City of McKinney is currently hiring team members for over 20 maintenance technician positions. These positions will be a part of the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. The maintenance positions available include work in wastewater, drainage, water utilities, parks maintenance and streets maintenance. Qualifications for the positions...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topper#The Neighborhoods#East Side#The Mckinney City Council#Community Conversations#African American
Local Profile

The Future Of Transportation In Collin County

Officials across Collin County are working to figure out what the future of transportation here should look like, and especially how big a role Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) — which already serves Plano and Richardson — should play in that evolution. Problem is, not everyone is on board with DART in the county, nor have they ever been.
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Dallas Police and area departments to create traffic enforcement campaign on I-35 amid increase in accidents

The Chiefs of Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Corinth Police Departments along with the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department have met over the past two weeks regarding the increased number of Interstate 35 traffic accidents. Each department pulled stats regarding the number of accidents they worked in 2021, which showed Lake Dallas PD responded to 151, Hickory Creek PD responded to 270, and Corinth PD responded to 622 accidents. As of this year Lake Dallas PD has already responded to 86, Hickory Creek PD has responded to 108, and Corinth PD has responded to 244 so far. These are significant numbers for the small stretch of the interstate each department has. This also ties resources up for all three agencies and the Lake Cities Fire Department. This also causes secondary accidents to occur, causing more officers and fire personnel to respond to the secondary accident, using more resources from each agency.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

What to know about the Scottish Rite land purchase in Celina

The healthcare industry is inching its way to Celina. According to Collin County deed records, Scottish Rite for Children purchased roughly 76 acres of land in Celina that will include about three-quarters of a mile of frontage on the Dallas North Tollway as well as east-west access via near Punk Carter Parkway and the Collin County Outer Loop.
CELINA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
dmagazine.com

The Cactus Queen Has a New Kingdom in Trinity Groves

Right now, 2423 Langford St. isn’t much more than a gravel lot with some patches of grass. There is a tent in the back corner serving as a greenhouse, a hint of what’s to come. In one of the few patches of shade, the tent has rows of succulents, pots of tiny prickly plants, and a small forest of towering Peruvian apple cacti, with their cut-off limbs drying out on the ground behind the makeshift shelter.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Community prosecutor files lawsuit against Bar 3606, OT Tavern landlord

The community prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of the OT Tavern and Bar 3606 property, according to the Lower Greenville Neighborhood Association. The lawsuit, which was filed at the request of District 14 City Council member Paul Ridley, demands remediation of the crime issues surrounding the Lower Greenville property.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy