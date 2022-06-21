ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Waterloo metro area

By Stacker
Albia Newspapers
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

www.albianews.com

Comments

KCRG.com

Oelwein planning to tear down Community Plaza

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
blooloop.com

Lost Island: a brand new theme park for Iowa

In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged In Two Cedar Rapids Murders Pleads Not Guilty To One

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man charged with two deadly shootings in Cedar Rapids is pleading not guilty in one of the cases. Twenty-year-old Kazius Childress is pleading not guilty to murdering 19-year-old Cordal Lewis in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive Southeast on January 27th. Childress is also accused of killing Kavon Johnson at 2250 Blakely Boulevard Southeast less than 24 hours later. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Davenport on May 17th. He'll be arraigned in the second murder case on June 29th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Last Union Member Taking City to Court

The lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court, alleging they violated his rights when they adopted the public safety officer model in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Scott Dix says his First Amendment right to free speech was violated because he was let go after voicing criticisms of the model and that he was targeted for taking part in union activities. Dix is asking for the court to rescind his discharge from the city and award him damages for compensation and emotional distress as well as punitive damages.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

