The Fresno City Council was split on Thursday over a plan for a massive pay raise that will benefit some current members. The proposal, which passed 5-2, would raise the pay of councilmembers by 69% (from $80,000 to $135,044 annually). Increases would take effect when a member is sworn in for a new term. Salaries would be tied to the rate of pay of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. When the board salary increases, the council’s pay would increase as well.

FRESNO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO