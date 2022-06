Looking for a new place to fish? Check out our Where to Fish page to find a new fishing spot. All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license. Lake Erie: Vegetation in Lake Erie was growing. There were spots in deeper water and scattered about in shallow water where patches were still clear out from Fermi and the Bartnik launch out of Sterling. Many of the larger fish went deeper past the Michigan-Ohio line, but nice size eater fish were caught with larger fish still sparsely available. The brown “goby” colored crawler harnesses and yellow perch colored crawler harnesses were the best colors. Silver and green spoons were good lures for walleye. Yellow perch started to pick up hitting on minnow rigs in 14 to 15 feet of water in Brest Bay. Largemouth bass were caught in shallower waters on wacky worms and spinner baits.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO