Liverpool are about to undergo some big changes to our attack, with three players set to depart the club this summer. Taking to his Instagram, ex-Red Jose Enrique discussed his thoughts on not adding a further attacker to our ranks: ‘I agree with you don’t believe we are going to sign anyone and I’m afraid because on the right Salah the only one comparing with the left that we have Luis Diaz and jota.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO